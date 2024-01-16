 Skip to content

Codename CURE update for 16 January 2024

CURE - Minor patch (2024-01-16)

Share · View all patches · Build 13186353 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added a maximum time check for the new vehicle leave system (40 seconds) to address some legacy maps showing a very inaccurate bomb timer

Changed files in this update

Codename CURE Windows Binaries Depot 355182
  • Loading history…
Codename CURE Linux Binaries Depot 355184
  • Loading history…
