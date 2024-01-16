 Skip to content

AliveDesktop update for 16 January 2024

[0.3.4] Here Comes Audio Visualizer!

What's new

  • AudioVisualizerIcoSphere: composed of a low polygon ball and a circular ring, it will follow the frequency spectrum of the system audio and move in rhythm:
  • AudioVisualizerTumbler：A glass bottle shaped like a tumbler, in which the liquid level in the bottle rises and falls with the volume:
  • Add a button to open the "Log file" on the settings interface.

Optimization

  • In editing mode, you can right-click on the component on the "Properties" page and select "Reset".

More detail about this update:

