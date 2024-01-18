Mobile Release on iOS and Android!

After months of hard work, testing, and fine-tuning, I am thrilled to announce that the mobile version of Vacuum Warrior is now available on both iOS and Android devices.

If you are already well on your Vacuum Warrior adventure, go ahead and create an account and enjoy a seamless cross-platform experience.

I want to express my gratitude to all mobile beta testers. Thank you for participating; your input has been invaluable <3

Got feedback, suggestions, or found a bug? Let me know in the appropriate forum channel.

Please note that it may take up to 24 hours to appear.

Happy Vacuuming!