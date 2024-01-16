- -Fixed bug where swimming animation would not play properly in shallow water.
- -Fixed bug with setting screen resolution out of game.
- -Improvement to 16:10 screen resolution.
- -Necromancer "Soul Collector" now collects more souls for higher level enemies.
- -Necromancer "Spellbook of Death" is reworked so it now resets "Soul Collector" cooldown when slaining enemies with "Soul Collector" or "Execute"
- -Buff to Expert Book Of Earth
Svarog's Dream update for 16 January 2024
A few more updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
