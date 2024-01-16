 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Svarog's Dream update for 16 January 2024

A few more updates

Share · View all patches · Build 13186109 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • -Fixed bug where swimming animation would not play properly in shallow water.
  • -Fixed bug with setting screen resolution out of game.
  • -Improvement to 16:10 screen resolution.
  • -Necromancer "Soul Collector" now collects more souls for higher level enemies.
  • -Necromancer "Spellbook of Death" is reworked so it now resets "Soul Collector" cooldown when slaining enemies with "Soul Collector" or "Execute"
  • -Buff to Expert Book Of Earth

Changed files in this update

Depot 2004641 Depot 2004641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link