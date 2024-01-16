Patch V0.6.23 Released

Hello to all players of "The Lost Village",

We've recently received much feedback from a lot of players, as well as some fair criticism🗣️. For instance, many players have found the Dungeon to be long and tedious😬, or expressed concerns about excessive resource farming. We hear you, and are actively striving to solve these issues❓.

Also, Tranlation mistakes, we know that.....



In this update, we're introducing Illusion Raiding, greatly enhancing reward earnings💰, and introducing Offline Disciple Challenges. That is, once a player has passed a realm, they can send a disciple to raid instead of repeatedly grinding for materials. This is especially so for Dungeon. After overcoming the challenge once, players need not fight again, and instead, can send disciples to hold fort⚔️.

We've also modified the way you obtain Taoist Point - players are no longer required to clear specific stages to get it. This reduces the pressure to grind.

Other updates include:

I. Adjustments and Optimizations

Out World: Added main city from "Immortal Life": Mu Zhou

Out World: New sect from "Immortal Life": Guiyuan sect (renamed from original Gui Yuan sect. to "Canglan Sect") along with Guiyuan disciples

Prestige Store: Added related elixirs and recipes from the "Immortal Life"

Faith Store: Introduced seeds related to "Immortal Life" crossover (Category - Materials)

Opened Illusion Raid: Trial Tower/Illusion Real/Dungeon. Players can now dispatch disciples to train in cleared illusion realm and earn resources.

Optimized Disciple AI so they don't stand idle during battle

Sect Encyclopedia now includes English illustrations for our English players

Modified Taoist Point completion setup - no specific level clearance needed

Introduced Gender Change Elixir, which allows the alteration of disciple's gender

II. Bug Fixes