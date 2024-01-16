Patch V0.6.23 Released

Hello to all players of "The Lost Village",
We've recently received much feedback from a lot of players, as well as some fair criticism🗣️. For instance, many players have found the Dungeon to be long and tedious😬, or expressed concerns about excessive resource farming. We hear you, and are actively striving to solve these issues❓.
Also, Tranlation mistakes, we know that.....
In this update, we're introducing Illusion Raiding, greatly enhancing reward earnings💰, and introducing Offline Disciple Challenges. That is, once a player has passed a realm, they can send a disciple to raid instead of repeatedly grinding for materials. This is especially so for Dungeon. After overcoming the challenge once, players need not fight again, and instead, can send disciples to hold fort⚔️.
We've also modified the way you obtain Taoist Point - players are no longer required to clear specific stages to get it. This reduces the pressure to grind.
Other updates include:
I. Adjustments and Optimizations
- Out World: Added main city from "Immortal Life": Mu Zhou
- Out World: New sect from "Immortal Life": Guiyuan sect (renamed from original Gui Yuan sect. to "Canglan Sect") along with Guiyuan disciples
- Prestige Store: Added related elixirs and recipes from the "Immortal Life"
- Faith Store: Introduced seeds related to "Immortal Life" crossover (Category - Materials)
- Opened Illusion Raid: Trial Tower/Illusion Real/Dungeon. Players can now dispatch disciples to train in cleared illusion realm and earn resources.
- Optimized Disciple AI so they don't stand idle during battle
- Sect Encyclopedia now includes English illustrations for our English players
- Modified Taoist Point completion setup - no specific level clearance needed
- Introduced Gender Change Elixir, which allows the alteration of disciple's gender
II. Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that messed up attack notification after saving and reloading during an attack
- Fixed a bug that caused Raiding to continue even when paused
- Fixed a bug that only delivered one piece of equipment when purchasing multiple in the store
- Fixed the lag problem in Illusion Realm
- Resolved the missing recipes issue
- Adjusted initial disciple coordinates for the Penglai sect, fixing the issue of the master and disciples ending up underground
