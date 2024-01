Share · View all patches · Build 13186042 · Last edited 16 January 2024 – 14:52:12 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A couple of hot fixes for the issues you reported since the Artifact Update. Full changelog:

Version 0.8.240116 - 16 Jan 2024

Balance: Bolt Hell now heals the owner and gives cards to all heroes for every monster it kills as intended

Improved Run Summary score spacing

Fixed number of monsters on the first floor being too low in some cases

Fixed Laying Eggs influence tooltip

As Always,

Stay Safe in Paper Dungeons ːarchduckː

Konstanty