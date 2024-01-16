Stable 3.8.5 released

Hi everyone!

Following the Christmas update and some confusion regarding turrets and collisions Nick has spent a bit of time working on them. We are sorry this bug persisted and crept into builds as it did. A contractor and long time player was working on a bug relating to spinblocks and he disappeared, we've waited on him returning to fix things but he hasn't appeared back. We hope he is okay. This has resulted in Nick picking up the work and having to make the changes he did, though he has went further and improved subobject collision checking after reverting the changes in the previous patch. Here is a list of changes and clarifications in the recent update that I hope clears things up.

This only affects level 1 turrets, spinblocks and pistons. Once you go further than that you can clip as you always have so no this doesn't affect spin clipping. That is exactly as it always was. As per the image below, if you are on a block causing a problem the green ring will show the radius of the check and the red part will show where the issue lies. If you need to check a subobject for collisions you can also use the tools in the shift + e advanced build tools menu and the debugger there for recording collisions.

As per the image below, slopes are now checked for more precisely. So instead of them being classed as a full block they are checked as they look. Some blocks such as intakes also have relaxed rules to allow turrets to turn as they did. It could be we've missed something with this so if you think another block needs this treatment please post in alphatest channel in the discord.

This also means you can now armour up your turret wells with slopes where they couldn't have went previously.

If you exploited the origin point of beams in order to place longer blocks where they shouldn't have been then you'll need to fix those. You can no longer exploit origin points.

Additions

APS Visible tracer - length multiplier now editable.

Smoke generator - Added steam particle effect as an option.

Changes

Walkers - Stability will go no lower than 0.8 when a clamping foot is clamped.

APS Ammo intake feeder - This is now fully modelled as an appropriately sized (small/simple) mesh for the purpose of the new turret rotation calculations.

Fixes

[Regression 3.8.3] Fixed an issue with 2 axis turret where the elevation axis would not move if the azimuth axis was not also moving.

Pistons - Piston collision check for slopes / corners / plates added, as per turrets and spinners.

Pistons - Piston collision checks now cached for performance improvement.

Turrets/Spinners - Slight performance improvement when rechecking collision checks after sustaining/repairing damage.

[Neter]

Excruciator (WF): Entirely overhauled; a high-speed battleship armed with multiple railguns to live up to its name. Godly difficulty, adventure difficulty 60

Spectre (SS): Duplicated text removed from lore.

Damacy (GT): Replaced missing block and fixed material allocation.

Glaukos (GT): Fixed random out-of-place blocks, added ball turret mounts to S missile turrets, smoothed some of the structure, painted "The One" deco block.

Corsair (DWG): Updated propeller logic to lessen chances of pitching and flipping.

Lamprey (GT): Deco fix for rail magnets.

Parallax (SD): Remade and reintroduced; a fast spacecraft which delivers two huge missiles at larger targets, uses a weak laser to swat smaller targets. Medium difficulty, adventure difficulty 50.

Carnage (SD): Aesthetic improvements, including gimbal thrusters.

[AotE]

Sentinel (OW): Fixed turret rotation, internally overhauled, AI tweaks, and rear was redesigned.

Longhorn (OW): Re-enabled spawning in adventure. This was intended sooner and was missed.)

Overseer (OW): Overhauled and reintroduced to the active roster. Does it fire a massive cannon shell, or is it a missile? You decide!

[Glao]

Obsidian (OFD): New plane which replaces the Bomber; a compact plane with a wavy movement pattern with missile arrays and an underslung turreted cannon.

Quartz (OFD): New thrustercraft; similar in appearance to the Emerald, but goes all in on a powerful frontal plasma cannon.

Conqueror (GI): New thrustercraft; a cannon-focused brute that outlasts foes with its heavy frontal armor and delivers a kinetic barrage in return.

Gladiator (GI): New thrustercraft; similar in appearance to the Conqueror but sacrifices some of its cannon power for missile arrays.

Fixed turret rotation issues introduced from recent patch for the following designs:

Longhorn (OW, AotE)

Lucerne (OW, AotE)

Chorus (WF)

Longinus (WF)

Purifier (WF)

Redeemer (WF)

Retaliator (WF)

Slasher (WF)

Thrasher (WF)

Angstrom (LH)

Atriedes (SE, AotE)

Scarab (SE, AotE)