Fixed the bug where the item trigger was not working at full health.
Added martial arts: Free-Form Body Technique, Iron Leg Water Skimming, Asura's Mind.
Blade of the Netherworld update for 16 January 2024
1.16
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed the bug where the item trigger was not working at full health.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2369951 Depot 2369951
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update