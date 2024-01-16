 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blade of the Netherworld update for 16 January 2024

1.16

Share · View all patches · Build 13185970 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the bug where the item trigger was not working at full health.
Added martial arts: Free-Form Body Technique, Iron Leg Water Skimming, Asura's Mind.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2369951 Depot 2369951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link