We've got some game fixes you've been asking for! You spoke, and we listened.

We've rolled out some mild but powerful patches to squash bugs and glitches, giving you an even smoother gameplay experience. Because hey, who likes interruptions, right?

Here's the lowdown on what's new:

Updated the graphic setting to boost performance and fixed lags.

General Fixes:

General Fixes: All player spawn issues have been fixed

The default volume of the background music and SFX has been reduced. You can adjust the audio to your liking. All in-game sounds have been added to separate classes.

You can hold the spacebar to skip the ocean cinematics

Ocean Introduction map’s performance has been made even smoother.

We're committed to making our game the best it can be, and your feedback is invaluable. Keep those suggestions coming, and we'll keep delivering updates to make your gaming experience top-notch.