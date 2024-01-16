 Skip to content

An Architect's Adventure update for 16 January 2024

Small fix

Build 13185711

Fixed a funny unintended solution: https://www.bilibili.com/video/BV1P5411q7AK/
Fixed a level loading bug.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1747511 Depot 1747511
