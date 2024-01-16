 Skip to content

禁忌试炼 update for 16 January 2024

January 16th Update

Dear players, hello.

The contents of this update are as follows:

  1. MOD editor updated version V1.0.4, add Build-In character assets.

Note: For the best gaming experience, please make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the game.

