Controller support & remapping added! (kinda)

Hey all after a long while I am happy to say controller support is offically out! The UI is not yet supported but the full game is :)

With this I have also added keyboard re-mapping & controller re-mapping, you can find this in the main menu under "Control Settings".

If you find any issues please hop into the discord and let me know and I will sort them ASAP!

Just a small mention, with this update all of the look axis inputs have changed so you will likely need to adjust your camera sensitivity again, sorry about this... these are the perks of testing an very much in development game

-Lazy