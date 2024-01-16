 Skip to content

I Know This Place..? update for 16 January 2024

Small update - now in all chapter there will be weather seasons

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update.
-Improved performance
-Added a link to the second short film to the menu
-The weather will change. In winter there is snow. It will rain in the spring.
-In our public (t.me/IKTP_RU) we will soon post recordings of Vladimir's audio cassettes. This is all thanks to our Boostydonators, who chipped in for this venture in 1 hour.

