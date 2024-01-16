Small update.
-Improved performance
-Added a link to the second short film to the menu
-The weather will change. In winter there is snow. It will rain in the spring.
-In our public (t.me/IKTP_RU) we will soon post recordings of Vladimir's audio cassettes. This is all thanks to our Boostydonators, who chipped in for this venture in 1 hour.
I Know This Place..? update for 16 January 2024
Small update - now in all chapter there will be weather seasons
Small update.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update