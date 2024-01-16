Patch Notes - Luminaria v0.3: Balance Forged in Light

Greetings, courageous Luminaria explorers!

We are pleased to announce version 0.3 of Luminaria, focused on enhancing and balancing your experience in the first two acts of the game. We have made significant adjustments, added new layers of excitement, and unlocked powerful additions. Here is the complete list of changes!

Balance in Final Bosses: Acts I and II

Act I

Adjustments to attack speed and movement patterns to create a more strategic and thrilling battle. Get ready for an enhanced combat experience!

Act II

New visual and auditory effects for the second boss, increasing the intensity of the battle. Beware of the surprises it brings, now more dazzling than ever!

New Abilities:

Luminous Sword:

Unlock the power of the Luminous Sword, a blade imbued with the essence of light. Experience a new form of melee combat with skills and special effects that will dazzle your enemies.

Turret and Drone:

Master technology with the new Turret and Drone abilities. Strategically place turrets for defense and control a drone for a unique perspective of the battlefield. Technology becomes your ally!

General Improvements:

Stage 2 Completely Finished and Adorned:

Immerse yourself in the visual wonder of Stage 2, now fully finished and adorned with details that will further immerse you in the atmosphere of Luminaria.

Collision and Layer Fixes:

We have perfected the game's colliders and layers to ensure a seamless experience and total immersion in the world of Luminaria.

More Enemies:

Introducing a variety of new enemies that will challenge your combat skills and tactics. Get ready to face even more formidable creatures!

Shield Ability Rework:

We have redesigned the shield ability to provide better tactical defense. Now, the shield responds more intuitively and strategically to enemy attacks.

Bug Fixes:

We have dedicated time to eliminate pesky bugs that could have affected your gaming experience. Thanks to the community for their detailed reports!

We appreciate all adventurers for their continued support! With these changes, we hope you enjoy the Luminaria experience even more. May the light guide you on your journey!