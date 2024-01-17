Update Notes for Version 0.1.3

Once again, it is Wednesday, my froggies!

This week we are making a small update with some bug fixes and a few improvements. Thank you to everyone who reported bugs and gave us feedback through the Steam forums and our Discord server, we appreciate you all!

Before we move on to this updates improvements and bug fixes we would like to let you all now that Froguelike is now verified to work on Steam Deck. We think that's great, you can play Froguelike on the move, while traveling, on you daily commute or while relaxing in a hammock in your garden. You could even bring the game to your local swamp to really get into the frog vibe!

And now, this weeks updates (for both the demo and the early access versions of the game):

Improvements:

There are now two save files, one for the demo and one for the game

Clicking on a frog on the credits screen plays a sound

Post-its in the demo have been updated to "buy the game" instead of "wishlist the game”

Moved the refund button in the shop to improve navigation

Bug fixes:

Fixed a bug with saving the sound settings

Removed the ”shop is closed” note that still appeared on the shop button when it wasn’t interactable even when the shop was unlocked

Made the animation for wasp tier 4 and 5 slower

Fixed beetles not moving in the "Hopping with friends” chapter

Updated the text in a few quest descriptions

Fixed pause menu not working after picking up [spoiler]a hat or a friend[/spoiler]

Added a missing description for [spoiler]a sun hat[/spoiler]

Shortly we will also post a road map, it isn’t super detailed (especially not when it comes to when we will update) but at least it tells a bit about our current plans. So keep your eyes out for that.

Croak to you soon!

Johanna and Rémi