Dear CEOs,
We appreciate everyone for partaking in the What's Your New Year Wish event!
We hope everyone’s wish will come true in the year 2024.
Without further ado, here is the list of winners from the event!
We’ll be back with more entertaining events with awesome prizes!
▣ Event Result - What's Your New Year Wish
Participation Gift
- 24 Set Binaries
Random Draw Gift (24 CEOs)
- 15 Fusion Cores
Distribution Schedule
- Jan. 17, 2024
What’s Your New Year Wish Draw Event Winners
[table][tr][td]
10390792 / yamimaro
[/td][td]
11896933 / トマト大納言景秋
[/td][td]
10964797 / dejsav
[/td][td]
11210916 / BanditX109
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
11874679 / Snowy
[/td][td]
8959525 / Cephei
[/td][td]
10531760 / Scalpereur
[/td][td]
9522688 / ロシオ
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
11043064 / Link
[/td][td]
10782276 / Valroy
[/td][td]
8744548 / Mage
[/td][td]
11642291 / Dalian
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
10631871 / Astyxiel
[/td][td]
10949855 / Hadi
[/td][td]
11924868 / PotisAltaire
[/td][td]
8861658 / WarCrimes
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
8875646 / Wyst
[/td][td]
8864526 / XDRDogex
[/td][td]
9292351 / RimBap
[/td][td]
4082511 / Hiroki
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
8668828 / Beorn17
[/td][td]
8735989 / Opti
[/td][td]
9248197 / Herzers
[/td][td]
10643715 / Vaal
[/td][/tr][/table]
Note
-
The reward will arrive in your in-game mailbox on the day of reward distribution.
-
The rewards deleted due to not receiving them in time will not be recoverable (Expires after 7 days).
-
Any other matter that is not specified in the announcement will follow the CounterSide Event Policy.
