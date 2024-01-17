 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CounterSide update for 17 January 2024

[Event Result] What's Your New Year Wish

Share · View all patches · Build 13185517 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear CEOs,
We appreciate everyone for partaking in the What's Your New Year Wish event!
We hope everyone’s wish will come true in the year 2024.

Without further ado, here is the list of winners from the event!

We’ll be back with more entertaining events with awesome prizes!

▣ Event Result - What's Your New Year Wish

Participation Gift

  • 24 Set Binaries

Random Draw Gift (24 CEOs)

  • 15 Fusion Cores

Distribution Schedule

  • Jan. 17, 2024

What’s Your New Year Wish Draw Event Winners
[table][tr][td]
10390792 / yamimaro
[/td][td]
11896933 / トマト大納言景秋
[/td][td]
10964797 / dejsav
[/td][td]
11210916 / BanditX109
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
11874679 / Snowy
[/td][td]
8959525 / Cephei
[/td][td]
10531760 / Scalpereur
[/td][td]
9522688 / ロシオ
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
11043064 / Link
[/td][td]
10782276 / Valroy
[/td][td]
8744548 / Mage
[/td][td]
11642291 / Dalian
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
10631871 / Astyxiel
[/td][td]
10949855 / Hadi
[/td][td]
11924868 / PotisAltaire
[/td][td]
8861658 / WarCrimes
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
8875646 / Wyst
[/td][td]
8864526 / XDRDogex
[/td][td]
9292351 / RimBap
[/td][td]
4082511 / Hiroki
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
8668828 / Beorn17
[/td][td]
8735989 / Opti
[/td][td]
9248197 / Herzers
[/td][td]
10643715 / Vaal
[/td][/tr][/table]

Note

  • The reward will arrive in your in-game mailbox on the day of reward distribution.

  • The rewards deleted due to not receiving them in time will not be recoverable (Expires after 7 days).

  • Any other matter that is not specified in the announcement will follow the CounterSide Event Policy.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1976441 Depot 1976441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link