Dear CEOs,

We appreciate everyone for partaking in the What's Your New Year Wish event!

We hope everyone’s wish will come true in the year 2024.

Without further ado, here is the list of winners from the event!

We’ll be back with more entertaining events with awesome prizes!

▣ Event Result - What's Your New Year Wish

Participation Gift

24 Set Binaries

Random Draw Gift (24 CEOs)

15 Fusion Cores

Distribution Schedule

Jan. 17, 2024

What’s Your New Year Wish Draw Event Winners

[table][tr][td]

10390792 / yamimaro

[/td][td]

11896933 / トマト大納言景秋

[/td][td]

10964797 / dejsav

[/td][td]

11210916 / BanditX109

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

11874679 / Snowy

[/td][td]

8959525 / Cephei

[/td][td]

10531760 / Scalpereur

[/td][td]

9522688 / ロシオ

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

11043064 / Link

[/td][td]

10782276 / Valroy

[/td][td]

8744548 / Mage

[/td][td]

11642291 / Dalian

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

10631871 / Astyxiel

[/td][td]

10949855 / Hadi

[/td][td]

11924868 / PotisAltaire

[/td][td]

8861658 / WarCrimes

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

8875646 / Wyst

[/td][td]

8864526 / XDRDogex

[/td][td]

9292351 / RimBap

[/td][td]

4082511 / Hiroki

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

8668828 / Beorn17

[/td][td]

8735989 / Opti

[/td][td]

9248197 / Herzers

[/td][td]

10643715 / Vaal

[/td][/tr][/table]

Note