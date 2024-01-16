Wound Man - Update 0.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 13185329 · Last edited 16 January 2024 – 14:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Try Out the New Wound Man Builder

This update adds the Wound Man Builder.

You now have the opportunity to create artwork using the Wound Man assets. The first version of the builder will have a basic assortment of assets from the game. Additional feature like game elements, unlock-able assets and holiday themed assets are planned for future versions.

Follow the tutorial to get acquainted with the builder and the user interface:



Keyboard and mouse user interface:



Choose from a variety of assets and add custom text:



Get creative and share your screenshots:

