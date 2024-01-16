Wound Man - Update 0.3.0

Try Out the New Wound Man Builder
This update adds the Wound Man Builder.
You now have the opportunity to create artwork using the Wound Man assets. The first version of the builder will have a basic assortment of assets from the game. Additional feature like game elements, unlock-able assets and holiday themed assets are planned for future versions.
Follow the tutorial to get acquainted with the builder and the user interface:
Keyboard and mouse user interface:
Choose from a variety of assets and add custom text:
Get creative and share your screenshots:
Updates and Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug with the "sudden death" levels that allowed the user to select pieces during the "Try Again" screen.
- Ongoing re-coding to eliminate the occurrence of pieces being rejected when dropped correctly.
- Added animations to Main Menu.
- Minor bug fixes and spelling corrections.
