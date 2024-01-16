🎇 Major Update 4.7: Gallop & Fetch - Horse Adventures, Pup Play, Super Storage!

Ride into the heartwarming world of Update 4.7! 🐴 Welcome a stable full of new friends - proud stallions, gentle mares, and playful foals. Watch as your devoted pup, Munger, learns enchanting fetch tricks, bringing more cheer to your farm life. Expand your homestead with greater storage and uncover fun, interactive surprises that bloom across your title screen! We are very excited to bring you this update! Have fun!!!

🌻 What's Sprouting on the Farm? 🌻

🐴 Meet the Herd: Welcome dynamic Horse families to your land! Care for Stallions, Mares, and playful Foals. Each day brings new joy to these majestic creatures!

🐶 Fetch with your Dog: Munger's learning some amazing new tricks! Engage in delightful fetch games and watch as he masters backflips and more. These unlockable skills aren't just fun; they'll bring joy and excitement to every corner of your Farm! 🌟🐕‍🦺

📦 Space to Grow: Make room for more with the Tier 2 Storage Upgrade. Five new tabs mean more space for your farm treasures!

🏡 Live the Farm Life: Our title screen now bursts with life! Interactive NPCs and vibrant farm scenes bring the spirit of the countryside to your screen.

👗 Fashion on the Fly: Express yourself anytime! New outfit cards let you change your look on a whim. Be you, be free, be fabulous!

🐄 Calf Love: Melt your heart with the new Baby Calf milker cutscene when purchased from a Vending Machine. A small moment that captures the essence of farm life's magic!

💰 Choose Your Start: Chat with Rufus and pick your starting funds. Tailor your farm story right from the beginning.

🪑 3D Fun: Touch and feel your world with 3D furniture. It's not just a farm; it's your home.

⚾ Combat Gets Bouncy: Introducing the Throwing Ball! Add a playful twist to your battles and watch your enemies bounce away in surprise!

🏁 Sprint to Win: Pets are faster and more fun! Enhanced sprinting makes pet races a thrilling event to look forward to!

🛠️ Fixes & Refinements 🛠️

Correction of the ladder and bonus room level spawning issues on the 10th and bottom boss floors.

Crop Growth level-up choice now requires veggie plants on the Farm to show up.

Fixed duplicate NPCs in auctions and balanced NPC bidding.

Addressed the problem of oversized anglerfish during fishing festivals.

Roger Old Mines cutscene featuring Sloppy Joe now explains the burger vending machine's location on the arcade's second floor.

Enabled un-tilling of soil using a controller.

Resolved visibility issues with cooking sauce pot water.

Removed the non-existent crab cake from dropping from Crab Enemies.

Fixed the title menu reset issue for the Player Name and Farm Name.

Improved dialogue options with Naomi on the bridge for better context.

Resolved the crafting menu lock error when selecting specific items.

The functionality of the Bombs as a Bait card was introduced when fishing.

Increased Prize Gumball Value to 500.

Fixed issues related to redeeming arcade tickets and prize gumballs.

Addressed issues with cooking pan item swapping.

Activated the Triple Crafting Yield card.

Added a new game loading screen animation.

Fixed the crop growth issue when sleeping after midnight.

Resolved the auction house exit bug for non-participating bidders and added penalization for repeated bids and exits.

Corrected the infinite sprint issue in animal racing.

Adjusted the value and healing effect of coffee.

Fixed the placement of exterior blueprints on the map in problematic locations.

Wizards Windmill level 1 now correctly shows Mr. Mochi NPC.

🌟 Join Our Farming Family

Step into our vibrant community and be a part of our gaming journey. Connect with fellow farmers, exchange tips, and stay updated. Let's chat on Discord: [https://discord.gg/cornucopia] 🤝🌾

💪 Your Support, Our Inspiration

Your excitement fuels our days and lights up our development path. We're committed to enriching your gaming experience, bringing you continuous enhancements and joyous updates. 🚀🎮

💌 A Harvest of Thanks

We're truly grateful for your active role in our gaming family. Your insights and feedback are the seeds that help our game grow and blossom. Thank you for being with us on this wonderful journey. 🙏💖

🎉 Stay Tuned for More!

Keep your eyes peeled for exciting updates and delightful surprises! We promise to keep your farming adventures fresh and fun. Happy farming, and remember, every day is a new opportunity to grow! 🌱🚜

Lots of Love,

David ❤️🌼

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1681600/Cornucopia/