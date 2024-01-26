Independent game "N+1: New life for unemployed youth!" 》Officially launched！！

【Game Introduction】:

You will play the role of an unemployed young man, working hard to live, make money, eat, drink and have fun in this magical world, while looking for the trivial truth.

This may be the most confusing game you've ever played. But if you can persist for 30 days, or kill all NPCs mercilessly, you will get a cross-dimensional gaming experience.

【Game Features】:

Simulate a new life after unemployment, work hard to survive and improve yourself, and live a good life every day. You can gain a lot of wealth and reach the top of your life, but you may also live a miserable life because you are not cautious enough.

Shopping: Food and books named after popular internet memes, the main focus is a whole activity.

Doing odd jobs: Encounter 100 random events, and different choices lead to different endings.

Reciting poems and making pairs: an innovative mini-game based on the theme of "Four Seasons + Ancient Poems".

Big talk dice: a must-have unique way to play in KTV for late-night snacking and drinking at food stalls in Guangdong, China.

Stock market: buy low, sell high, stock predictions.

Card Game: An innovative mini-game that combines the "Tian Ji Horse Racing" and "SNAP (Points Competition)" mechanisms.

Auction treasures: Compete with NPC auction collectibles, the one with the highest price will win.

Antique identification: an innovative mini-game based on "Chinese mythology".

Revolving Piano: A stream-of-consciousness gameplay that combines "piano" and "plot narrative".

Massage: appetite, sensuality, pleasure. 13 beautiful chefs use professional techniques to guide you away from the trap of consumerism.

Cyberspace: Explore various issues in the world in the form of questions and answers, which is the key entrance to the plot narrative.

Five Elements Replacement: A numerical exchange game based on the theme of "Five Elements and Bagua".

In addition, you can also have simple interactions with NPCs, such as eating, drinking, borrowing money, and sleeping. Plus, you'll encounter mysterious signals that connect videos of real people in the real world.

May the glory of mankind last forever!

Thank you for your attention and support. If you have any suggestions, please join the game player group for discussion!

Rich Woman Address Book Group 1: 778062327

Rich woman address book group 2: 853636333