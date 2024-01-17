[OWH Ver 2.11→2.20 OWH+ Ver 1.49→1.50 Changes]

Dear fans,

Thank you for playing One Way Heroics and One Way Heroics Plus.

This message is to inform you that a new update has gone live.

Update Contents

Fixes

[OWH/OWH+] The correct button prompts will now be displayed when using the following gamepad controllers: Xbox Controller, DualShock, Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

(Please note that if you have toggled on "Use Nintendo Button Layout" in your Steam controller settings, the A/B and X/Y button prompts will not display correctly)

[OWH/OWH+] On first startup or when key configs are reset, the key config will now be reset to default according to the currently connected gamepad

[OWH/OWH+] To make the game compatible with the Steam Deck, some Windows fonts have been replaced

[OWH/OWH+] Added a feature where the software keyboard would appear automatically when inputting text on the Steam Deck

Bug Fixes

[OWH+] Fixed a bug where the time counter would ocassionally display a negative number when the cursor is on Return to Title in the Options menu

[OWH+ EN version only] Attempted a fix for the text overflow issue on the results screen

[OWH/OWH+] Attempted a fix for the bug where most BGM would not play on the Steam Deck



Again, thank you for you continued support.

