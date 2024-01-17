[OWH Ver 2.11→2.20 OWH+ Ver 1.49→1.50 Changes]

Dear fans,
Thank you for playing One Way Heroics and One Way Heroics Plus.
This message is to inform you that a new update has gone live.
Update Contents
Fixes
- [OWH/OWH+] The correct button prompts will now be displayed when using the following gamepad controllers: Xbox Controller, DualShock, Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
(Please note that if you have toggled on "Use Nintendo Button Layout" in your Steam controller settings, the A/B and X/Y button prompts will not display correctly)
- [OWH/OWH+] On first startup or when key configs are reset, the key config will now be reset to default according to the currently connected gamepad
- [OWH/OWH+] To make the game compatible with the Steam Deck, some Windows fonts have been replaced
- [OWH/OWH+] Added a feature where the software keyboard would appear automatically when inputting text on the Steam Deck
Bug Fixes
- [OWH+] Fixed a bug where the time counter would ocassionally display a negative number when the cursor is on Return to Title in the Options menu
- [OWH+ EN version only] Attempted a fix for the text overflow issue on the results screen
- [OWH/OWH+] Attempted a fix for the bug where most BGM would not play on the Steam Deck
-
Again, thank you for you continued support.
PLAYISM
Facebook
PLAYISM Official Site
PLAYISM Publisher Page
Changed files in this update