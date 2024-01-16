 Skip to content

Timberborn update for 16 January 2024

Patch notes 2024-01-16 (experimental) - Merch and dwarves

Patch notes 2024-01-16 (experimental) - Merch and dwarves

Build 13185180

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

We're delighted to announce that the official Mechanistry/Timberborn merch store is now live. That's just in time for Update 5, releasing in two days!

For a selection of high-quality and eco-friendly T-shirts, hoodies, and other cool stuff (spoiler: that poster looks great on the wall), please visit https://merch.mechanistry.com/ (the US-specific version is here). We're now also linking the store in the main menu, hence the patch notes treatment of this post.

Merch store

  • Added Merchanistry Mechanistry merch store button to the main menu.

Dwarves & Beavers

In other news, our new bundle with Dwarf Fortress is now live! Our team just loves that game, and as one of our friends at KitFox put it, beavers are the dwarves of the animal world, so we think it's a perfect match! Get the bundle with an extra discount below.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/37746/Dwarves_and_Beavers/

Changed depots in development branch

