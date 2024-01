Share · View all patches · Build 13185105 · Last edited 16 January 2024 – 13:09:10 UTC by Wendy

The game has been permanently reduced in price, from $4.99 to $2.99.

In addition, the following improvements and bugfixes have been included:

You can now set/remove the arcade bezel by pressing "Select" on the joystick or F1 on the keyboard.

Collision fixes.

Hitbox 1st boss bug.

Now you can move with A and D on keyboard.

The player always start with 3 lives now.

Thanks for your infinite support,

José