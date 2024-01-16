Quality Update Version 0.7.64

This update comes with a lot of improvements, bug fixes and game adjustments.

We are currently working to make the game feel more fluent overall before we unlock the next area of Aclendi Woods. Next to many bug fixes we have improved the quality of several features and increased the performance to assure smooth gameplay for weaker graphics cards as well.

Note:

If you are playing with gamepad there is a persistent bug after picking up loot from enemies where you have to press the "View Button" in order to take control again. We are making sure this bug gets fixed fast.

The following list shows bug fixes we made:

stretched displaying of Minimap icons

gamepad losing focus in Main Menu

performance drop in forest area

wrong scaling of Objective markers

New Game button for gamepad didn't work

player was able to take control in loading screen

player didn't respawn properly after death

sometimes items didn't stack in inventory

when hitting Balver while he was blocking the player couldn't attack anymore

This list shows adjustments and polishing: