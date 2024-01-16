Quality Update Version 0.7.64

This update comes with a lot of improvements, bug fixes and game adjustments.
We are currently working to make the game feel more fluent overall before we unlock the next area of Aclendi Woods. Next to many bug fixes we have improved the quality of several features and increased the performance to assure smooth gameplay for weaker graphics cards as well.
Note:
If you are playing with gamepad there is a persistent bug after picking up loot from enemies where you have to press the "View Button" in order to take control again. We are making sure this bug gets fixed fast.
The following list shows bug fixes we made:
- stretched displaying of Minimap icons
- gamepad losing focus in Main Menu
- performance drop in forest area
- wrong scaling of Objective markers
- New Game button for gamepad didn't work
- player was able to take control in loading screen
- player didn't respawn properly after death
- sometimes items didn't stack in inventory
- when hitting Balver while he was blocking the player couldn't attack anymore
This list shows adjustments and polishing:
- improved story video and made skip button accessible for gamepad
- added intro cutscene
- improved design of loading screen
- improved World Map design and added Legend giving descriptions for map markers
- updated company logo
- added sound effect to Balver fireball attack
- rebalanced some enemies
- made enemies much more reactive and aggressive noticing the player immediately
- improved enemy behavior in general
- slightly increased difficulty of quest enemies
Changed files in this update