- Blizzard damage vs frozen targets increased to 150% (from 50%)
- Added locking mechanism for Runes and Items:
-- Use 'Shift + LMB' to switch between locked an unlocked state
-- Locked items will have a lock symbol displayed
-- Locked items cannot be sold
- Hotkey to move items to storage changed: Shift + RMB
Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 16 January 2024
Patch v1.6.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2485551 Depot 2485551
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update