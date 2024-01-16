 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 16 January 2024

Patch v1.6.3

Share · View all patches · Build 13184961 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Blizzard damage vs frozen targets increased to 150% (from 50%)
  • Added locking mechanism for Runes and Items:
    -- Use 'Shift + LMB' to switch between locked an unlocked state
    -- Locked items will have a lock symbol displayed
    -- Locked items cannot be sold
  • Hotkey to move items to storage changed: Shift + RMB

Changed files in this update

Depot 2485551 Depot 2485551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link