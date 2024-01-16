 Skip to content

Leif's Adventure: Netherworld Hero Playtest update for 16 January 2024

Irregular Closed Beta Update 1.1b - 15

  • changes to music and ambiance savepoint triggers for RR, SF, SL

  • Fixed Ghost Dad sfx issues in tutorial

  • Fixed exception for cuttable plant in Sulfite Ground

  • Fixed Shop SFX issues

  • Temporarily, added trigger to open up the three doors in SL

  • Fixed Boss Canvas reappearance in SL

  • Fixed faulty collider in Ariibiran cave

