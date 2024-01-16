-
changes to music and ambiance savepoint triggers for RR, SF, SL
-
Fixed Ghost Dad sfx issues in tutorial
-
Fixed exception for cuttable plant in Sulfite Ground
-
Fixed Shop SFX issues
-
Temporarily, added trigger to open up the three doors in SL
-
Fixed Boss Canvas reappearance in SL
-
Fixed faulty collider in Ariibiran cave
Leif's Adventure: Netherworld Hero Playtest update for 16 January 2024
Irregular Closed Beta Update 1.1b - 15
Patchnotes via Steam Community
