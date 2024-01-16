Our Dear Kingdom: Dragon Update

This is the first big update since the game is released. Thank you for buying, playing or just checking out the game. It really means a lot to me.

Having people play the game also means having more feedback. After listening to it I made some changes.

Let's dig into the update:

The first major change is the addition of the black dragon. It is like the regoular dragon, but it is a lot stronger. You can see some screenshots below. This is how it appears ingame.

Another dragon change is that they now target buildings and not the hole map. This will make the game a bit harder.

A very requested feature and complaint was that there was no option to invert the mouse control directions. It is now present in the ingame options menu.

Again, thank you for playing Our Dear Kingdom and checking out this update!