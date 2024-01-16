 Skip to content

Math Tower 2 update for 16 January 2024

Extraordinary MathTower2 upgrade

Share · View all patches · Build 13184868 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Exciting Update Alert! Prepare for an extraordinary MathTower2 upgrade that promises to take your user experience to unprecedented heights! Get ready for the groundbreaking voice feature tailored for numbers and mathematical operations, available in both #English and #Spanish. This enhancement not only adds excitement but also serves as a powerful tool for #LanguageLearning and pronunciation refinement.

But wait, there's more! MathTower2 has undergone a stunning makeover with upgraded graphics, unveiling a fresh and captivating visual appeal. Elevate your gameplay with thrilling new modes designed for honing skills in #Addition, #Subtraction, #Multiplication, #Division, and learning numbers in both English and Spanish.

