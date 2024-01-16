early access v1.10

Highlights
- The difficulty scaling in Endless Mode has been increased.
- Now there's a limit to the amount of damage numbers in the screen, improving performance especially in Endless Mode.
- Enemies now have a speed limit of 600 and a dash speed limit of 900 (they can only reach these speeds in Endless Mode)
- Shockwaves caused by towers like Earthquake and projectiles from Angelic Catalyst now have 60% less opacity to further reduce visual clutter.
- The "Next Wave" button can't be pressed during the first 1.75s after the shop opens to prevent skipping it accidentally.
Changed files in this update