Tower Tactics Arena update for 16 January 2024

early access v1.10

Build 13184844

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • The difficulty scaling in Endless Mode has been increased.
  • Now there's a limit to the amount of damage numbers in the screen, improving performance especially in Endless Mode.
  • Enemies now have a speed limit of 600 and a dash speed limit of 900 (they can only reach these speeds in Endless Mode)
  • Shockwaves caused by towers like Earthquake and projectiles from Angelic Catalyst now have 60% less opacity to further reduce visual clutter.
  • The "Next Wave" button can't be pressed during the first 1.75s after the shop opens to prevent skipping it accidentally.

