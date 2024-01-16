Update - v1.0.3

-Added scorpion mount to a boss within poison dungeon.

-Added repair cart back sorry we forgot eh!

-Fixed useless summoning message.

-Fixed reaper summon skill not allowing 5 summons.

-Fixed fishtraps not working since I moved the previous zone to work for middle area. Now they both have it.

-Implemented a test feature that makes it so players don't leave bodies behind while logged out. Implementing for trouble shooting on dedicated offical servers where over time it gets laggier. Thinking it might be bodies in the towns and around world.

-Implemented a building limit for offical and private servers will tweak as needed.

-Implemented a server option for build limits and if they should be used.

-Tweaked mount UI to reflect new changes.

-Tweaked some world meshes to let players build on them.

