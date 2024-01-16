- Updated version info to 2.7.2 from 2.7.1
- Adjusted AI outside Mansion (shooting no longer works on AI) (will be replaced soon).
- Adjusted Graphics output for better Graphics.
- Added Shadows to certain lights (if impact is to high will remove shadows).
- Planning started in Niderious Town for a new route into the town from the Research Center.( will be added in 3.0.0)
- Redid the Intro Cinematic.
- Started Maps for Level streaming to increase FPS ( Update 2.7.3 will have these maps)
Project Horror Tales update for 16 January 2024
Patch 2.7.2
