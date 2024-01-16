 Skip to content

Card Battle Simulator update for 16 January 2024

Update 59.6

Patchnotes
  • Mod loading is more robust, issues are displayed after loading.
  • Fix error when opening publish editor.
  • Fix error when canceling image selection.
  • Renamed "Load Default" to "Load Default Game"

