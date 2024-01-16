- Mod loading is more robust, issues are displayed after loading.
- Fix error when opening publish editor.
- Fix error when canceling image selection.
- Renamed "Load Default" to "Load Default Game"
Card Battle Simulator update for 16 January 2024
Update 59.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2307261 Depot 2307261
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update