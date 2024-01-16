Blender 3.6.8 LTS Maintenance Release !

Share · View all patches · Build 13184536 · Last edited 16 January 2024 – 11:52:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Blender 3.6.8 LTS features important bug fixes. It is released on the v3.6 - Stable - LTS branch.

You can switch to this by right-clicking on the Blender entry in your library, select Properties.... Open the Betas tab and select v3.6 - Stable - LTS.

Patch Notes

Cycles: add ROCm 6 compatibility for HIP. (888612cb0e)

Nodes: Add forward compatibility versioning for #111187. (a4dd4fe220a5a074f5cfd6d852e63178ca803eb7)

Graph editor: "Frame selected" zooms in so much that Y axis disappears. (#115678)

Make the preference option "remap relative" apply for all save operations. (27ce1cac808)

Pressing ESC during operators of bpy.ops.graph won't cancel de operation. (#115330)

foreach_get/set doesn't work for enum. (#92621)

Regression: VSE: Crash unlinking packed font file from text strip with more than one user. (#116215)

Assert on selecting object in outliner. (#116193)

Geometry Nodes: shortest path node can't process attributes properly. (#116274)

bpy.ops.wm.url_open() can no longer open html files in the filesystem. (#116280)

Fix #116695: Light Tree assert with certain light visibility settings. (#116703)

File Browser: Blender freezes for half a minute when opening File Browser. (#112599)

Fix: memory leak during Property Search. (b2c34fa95b0)

Extrude to Cursor tool: it don't allow to correct position of new vertex after LMB pressed. (#114282)

Regression: UV window menus disappearing. (#115590)

Python error loading fbx file in new project. (#105045)

Crash: Opening a 3.3 project crashes 3.6/4.0. (#114582)

Rendering multiple deformation motion blur steps with "velocity" attribute is wrong and can cause memory problems. (#116792)

FCurve extrapolation ignored in whenever anything is present in the NLA. (#115978)

For a detailed list of bug fixes in each release, see 3.6 LTS releases on blender.org

LTS Program

Learn more about the LTS program on blender.org