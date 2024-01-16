Patch Notes version 0.5.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13184403 · Last edited 16 January 2024 – 20:33:21 UTC by Wendy

Hello, mercenaries!

In this patch, we worked on addressing numerous bugs and overhauled the game code to facilitate future updates and error handling. Additionally, a new track has been added!

We are continuing to prepare a substantial content patch and will soon be back with a devlog, where we will share details about this patch.

CONTENT

Added a track for the first and second phases of Quasimorphosis for the Moon's bramfatura.

GENERAL

New Year's items have been removed from the generation lists.

Error handling has been added for system errors. In the event of an abnormal situation, an error code message will be displayed (for example, when the game fails to save due to insufficient disk space). Non-working saves will be marked in the interface.

Turrets are removed from the list of attackers in defense missions.

Interaction with the elevator and ladder no longer consumes a turn.

UI / UX

Opening the pause screen (and thus saving/sending a report) is now available regardless of whether the player's turn is active.

When opening the pause screen (Esc screen), the camera will now center on the player.

When evacuating from a defense mission, a message about returning to the ship will now be displayed instead of the elevator.

Crafting item or level-up notifications will now be displayed sequentially if there are multiple notifications.

Damage resistance icon colors are inverted: when there is no damage resistance, the icon color will be red, and if there is, it will be green.

FIXES

Fixed black save previews.

Fixed a bug where shotguns knocked the victim through a closed door.

Fixed a bug where the player would teleport upon entering a previously visited level if they entered the level in a different way the last time (e.g., through a ladder).

Fixed a bug where attackers in defense missions did not capture the station when they completed without the player's involvement.

Fixed a bug where bullets in a weapon would disappear if the weapon reload occurred during the mission exit.

Fixed a bug where Priya Marlon's talent did not work after loading the game in a raid.

Fixed a bug where grenades on the floor were invisible after loading the game.

Fixed the display bug on timers. In some time ranges, the time was displayed incorrectly.

Fixed the accuracy display bug for weapons on the ship arsenal screen.

Fixed impassability issues with some room presets.

Good luck during your raids!

Regards, Magnum Scriptum Team.