Playtest Update v06 is Ready!

Hi All,

Firstly a huge thank you to the people who have given their time to playtest Bean Beasts!

Thanks to you I've been able to implement many improvements and fix bugs I wouldn't have discovered by myself. I'm now releasing the latest version of the Demo which also includes a new mode to try out.

Exciting Updates

Added Endless Map - Compete with other players to reach the highest wave! Unlocked after 1-5.

You can now pet the NPC frog on 1-2 and also the Rider & Mount on every map.

Players have access to 4 trap slots once they unlock Endless Mode.

Huge buff to third stage Bean Beasts (2-3x damage).

Feel free to join our Discord to share your high score and see how you measure up against other players! Or discuss feedback you have of the game.

Less Exciting Updates

Labels added to inventory page to make things easier to understand.

XP bar for beasts now shows the correct gained XP from a bean boost.

Ability instructions are now clearer and fade slowly giving players a better chance to notice them.

Inventory Page Now has labels for Beasts, Traps, Mount etc.

Win Page now has a label telling players what they have unlocked.

Cheat Mode has been disabled, for now... Will perhaps make the cheats unlockable in the full game.

Boring Updates

Fixed bug causing Rider to not fire at fast enemies.

Close button on upgrade panel now slightly bigger / more noticeable.

Fixed the bug causing bombs to fly off randomly sometimes.

Can now start wave, check challenges and change fast-forward speed with the upgrade panel open.

Some graphical/animation improvements to enemies.

Some timing adjustments in the tutorial.

Made Info/Task panels more obvious on tutorial and added glowing lights to direct player attention.

Some cost balancing for top tier towers and repairing walls

Stunned enemies can no longer attack while stunned.

Optimisation of enemy code when their paths are blocked (the cause of some framerate drops on later levels).

Cheers!

Josh

Anxious Noob