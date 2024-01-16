Patchnotes for 16/01/2024

Patch notes v3.3.16.36098
Balancing
- Guardian Tower cannot scout enemy territories if your scouts cannot do it.
Bugfix
- Lobby Finder : Added security to avoid crashes
- Rig’s Saga : Fixed mission 4 not being finishable
- Cross of Vidar : Fixed mission 5 not being finishable
- Raven : Fixed sailor production
- Kraken : Rollback on unintended changes regarding bonus production
Known issues
- Missing some localisations
- Lobby issues might still arise. Please report your issue using Feature Upvote if you haven't already
Changed files in this update