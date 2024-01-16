 Skip to content

Northgard update for 16 January 2024

Patchnotes for 16/01/2024

Build 13184256

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes v3.3.16.36098

Balancing
  • Guardian Tower cannot scout enemy territories if your scouts cannot do it.
Bugfix
  • Lobby Finder : Added security to avoid crashes
  • Rig’s Saga : Fixed mission 4 not being finishable
  • Cross of Vidar : Fixed mission 5 not being finishable
  • Raven : Fixed sailor production
  • Kraken : Rollback on unintended changes regarding bonus production
Known issues
  • Missing some localisations
  • Lobby issues might still arise. Please report your issue using Feature Upvote if you haven't already

