From Beginners to Experts : Easier Difficulty, Yet More Challenges

Hello, Necro Rumble players!

Now you can experience new stage-by-stage challenges in Necro Rumble! Test your limits through a total of five difficulty levels and see if you can become the true conqueror of the game.

This update provides a fresh opportunity for all players. Beginners can now step into the world of Necro Rumble more easily and comfortably, while players who love challenges will face deeper and more complex trials. The new difficulty system aims to offer you an experience where you can learn the game more easily and achieve more intense victories.

The Necro Rumble team deeply appreciates your ongoing support and feedback, and we promise to continue improving and evolving the game based on them.

Happy Rumble!