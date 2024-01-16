 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Necro Rumble update for 16 January 2024

From Beginners to Experts : Easier Difficulty, Yet More Challenges

Share · View all patches · Build 13184153 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Necro Rumble players!
Now you can experience new stage-by-stage challenges in Necro Rumble! Test your limits through a total of five difficulty levels and see if you can become the true conqueror of the game.

This update provides a fresh opportunity for all players. Beginners can now step into the world of Necro Rumble more easily and comfortably, while players who love challenges will face deeper and more complex trials. The new difficulty system aims to offer you an experience where you can learn the game more easily and achieve more intense victories.

The Necro Rumble team deeply appreciates your ongoing support and feedback, and we promise to continue improving and evolving the game based on them.

Happy Rumble!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2735951 Depot 2735951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link