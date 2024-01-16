Update 16_01_2024

_Fixed some bugs.

_New types of grenades have been added.

_Some game objects have been remodeled.

_Added new animations to the main character.

_The melee combat system has been improved.

_Added new function to melee weapons, now it is possible to throw them.

_Melee weapon ''Rox Dagger'' has been added to the game.

_Some changes were made to the scenario.

_Added giant chests to the game, using a key you can open and obtain a weapon.

_Reward for defeating an enemy has been changed, now a small box with random items will appear.