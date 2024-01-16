 Skip to content

RoPan update for 16 January 2024

Update 16_01_2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13184130 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

_Fixed some bugs.
_New types of grenades have been added.
_Some game objects have been remodeled.
_Added new animations to the main character.
_The melee combat system has been improved.
_Added new function to melee weapons, now it is possible to throw them.
_Melee weapon ''Rox Dagger'' has been added to the game.
_Some changes were made to the scenario.
_Added giant chests to the game, using a key you can open and obtain a weapon.
_Reward for defeating an enemy has been changed, now a small box with random items will appear.

