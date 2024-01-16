_Fixed some bugs.
_New types of grenades have been added.
_Some game objects have been remodeled.
_Added new animations to the main character.
_The melee combat system has been improved.
_Added new function to melee weapons, now it is possible to throw them.
_Melee weapon ''Rox Dagger'' has been added to the game.
_Some changes were made to the scenario.
_Added giant chests to the game, using a key you can open and obtain a weapon.
_Reward for defeating an enemy has been changed, now a small box with random items will appear.
RoPan update for 16 January 2024
Update 16_01_2024
_Fixed some bugs.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update