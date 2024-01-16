 Skip to content

まなことひとみのばわい update for 16 January 2024

Contents of ver 1.0.4 update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This game is now available in English.
Press L on the title screen to switch languages.

Some stages and messages have been adjusted.

Changed files in this update

