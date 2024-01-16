[Test branch] Optimization and BUG fixing

Numeric adjustment: Increase the output of cow leather and pig meat

Optimization: For people who die of old age, after using magic to resurrect, their age will be reset to a young person to avoid dying of old age immediately after being resurrected.

Optimization: The tombstones in the cemetery record the burial time, and the burial time is used to determine the disappearance time of the tombstone. The problem of tombstones compatible with unknown corpses never disappearing because the time of death is unknown.

BUG: When switching maps, the ship under construction in the local area was canceled.

Numerical adjustment: After unlocking personal consciousness, educated residents will have the spiritual life need to study.

BUG: Eggs are classified and counted as cooked food.

Optimization: All consumer goods are taken to the table first

Optimization: The dining table can be set to only allow snacks and drinks to be taken at the dining table, that is, players can prohibit some residents from taking snacks and drinks

New function: When residents’ happiness is low, they can “talk” to a spiritual mentor to improve their happiness.

BUG: The food on the table will not spoil.

Numerical adjustment: The conditions for a werewolf to go crazy include low happiness and being hungry. Solar eclipses can also trigger werewolves to go berserk

Optimization: Display the cumulative number of workers and jobs in the facility list

Optimization: When the caravan reaches the reminder point "Confirm", when opening the transaction interface, close the bottom menu bar (construction, collection, etc.)

Optimization: Window menu, changed to green to indicate open status, white to indicate unopened status

Optimization: Add file reading function to the system menu