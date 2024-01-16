Skipping cinematic causing jittery fixed

Hello all!

Thank you for playing my game and also for considering wishlisting and purchasing it. I truly appreciate it. It has been a long-time dream of mine to have my own small solo studio and to make and release my games on Steam.

I recently watched someone play my game on TikTok and realized that they experienced jitteriness when skipping a scene. This issue was related to the method used for changing scenes when players skip.

I fixed this for now by removing the option of skipping the cinematic cut scene. Now leads to a nice change of scene without the jittery. It does mean that from now on people wont be able to skip the cinematic. But its 1 minute so should be OK :) .

Thank you for your patience. I will only be able to identify and address such situations if players report them or if I get to see others play my game. The game is not finished, so there may be other issues along the way, but I will always try to fix them as soon as I can.

Once again, thank you for purchasing and wishlisting my game and for your support.

Many thanks,

Silviu

Creator of Rise of the VIllage Hero

Founder of Ludus Pax Studio