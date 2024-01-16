Skipping cinematic causing jittery fixed

Hello all!
Thank you for playing my game and also for considering wishlisting and purchasing it. I truly appreciate it. It has been a long-time dream of mine to have my own small solo studio and to make and release my games on Steam.
I recently watched someone play my game on TikTok and realized that they experienced jitteriness when skipping a scene. This issue was related to the method used for changing scenes when players skip.
I fixed this for now by removing the option of skipping the cinematic cut scene. Now leads to a nice change of scene without the jittery. It does mean that from now on people wont be able to skip the cinematic. But its 1 minute so should be OK :) .
Thank you for your patience. I will only be able to identify and address such situations if players report them or if I get to see others play my game. The game is not finished, so there may be other issues along the way, but I will always try to fix them as soon as I can.
Once again, thank you for purchasing and wishlisting my game and for your support.
Many thanks,
Silviu
Creator of Rise of the VIllage Hero
Founder of Ludus Pax Studio
Changed files in this update