16th of January updates - Kronos, clan combat events, new upgrades & more

New
- Kronos has been added to The Valley of Gods
- Access requires a Kronos' scroll which can be acquired by getting pages from every boss in the Valley of Gods and activating them
- Introduces a new combat mechanic called "Protections". After each attack, Kronos will by random select Melee, Archery or Magic to use for its next attack. At the top of the combat screen there are buttons for each combat style and if you've selected the correct one for Kronos's current attack, its damage will be mitigated by 80%. As we all like to idle though, there is an upgrade available in the Local market that handles the protections for you automatically
- Kronos's weakness is set randomly each time its lair is entered
- Unlike in combat elsewhere, the person paying the entrance fee (the team leader) always gets the loot when defeating Kronos
- The effects of Eagleclaw battle-axe, Stygian longsword, Infernal club, Thunderbolt bow, Viperstrike scimitar and Divine staff apply to Kronos
- Some new items are available exclusively from Kronos' drop table
Combat events
-
2 clan combat events have been added. They have no barrier of entry, players of all levels can join in and reap the rewards
-
Daily experience event
- Fight the Big ol' turkey - an enchanced version of the Turkey that has an enormous amount of health but the same weak defensive stats. Combat experience received in this event is tripled.
-
Daily loot event
- Big ol' turkey made its way into this event as well, but in this one, it carries loot! Beat up the turkey and receive items ranging from skilling consumables to a few new items that are used to unlock new upgrades. More on those below.
-
Similarly to gathering events, clan upgrades have been added to remove cooldowns from the combat events and to add another set of completable events to each day
-
Upgrades
-
10 new upgrades have been added
- Kronos who? - automatically uses the correct protection against Kronos. It costs 15M gold and requires you to have killed each boss in The Valley of Gods (excluding Kronos) a minimum of 50 times
- Show us the money - When defeating Kronos as the team leader, there's a 25% chance that another team member receives loot as well. Only the team leader can proc this upgrade. The upgrade costs 15M gold
- Keep it burning - automatically cooks received meat in combat (given that you have the required cooking level). Grants the cooking experience you'd normally receive
- Better skinner - double your leather received in combat
- Upgraded fisherman - Receive 25% experience from fish caught with the "The fisherman" upgrade
- Upgraded lumberjack - Receive 25% experience from extra logs chopped with the "The lumberjack" upgrade
- Arrow crafter - permanently raise your crafted arrow quantities by 10%
- Delicate manufacturing - Use 20% less flax when crafting fabrics (doesn't apply to astronomical)
- Responsible drinking - Potion effects last 10% longer
- Last negotiation - Permanently receive the effect of Potion of negotiation
-
Unlike previous upgrades, all but the Kronos related upgrades require an item to be unlocked. These items can be obtained from either the new clan combat loot event, or as rare drops from Kronos
Changes
- Clan house is now shown on clan recruitment pages
- Clan leaders can now promote a deputy leader to take their spot as the clan leader
- Re-selecting the currently queried item in Player shops will now refresh the query
- The emoji button in group combat is now positioned over the death panel
- "Teamwork" and "Strength in numbers" upgrades can no longer be purchased by Ironmen as they aren't able to utilize their benefits as solo players
- The remaining enemies using old sprites were now updated to new ones
- Defeating The Valley of Gods bosses solo now resets your health to full
- Clan total level is now shown on the clan page and recruitment center pages
- Optimized daily quest generation. You may notice that your quests won't refresh right as the date changes, but it should do so within no more than a minute
- Attempting to accept raid invitations during combat will now ask for confirmation to join the raid party as doing so will end your combat run
- You'll now receive a confirmation popup when accepting an invitation to group combat during solo combat
- Optimized item searches in Player shops. Searches should now be extremely responsive
Fixes
- Fixed a mistake in the activity score calculation that resulted in inflated clan activity scores
- Symbols are now auto-sorted behind ore and bars
- Added a loading popup to clan recruitment center searches
- Registration now triggers a loading popup for clearer UX
- Fixed the screen sleep toggle in settings not updating your screen sleep state before restarting the game
- Fixed the Tutorial dialogue slightly overlapping the bronze bar task UI in stage 2
- Enemy sprites should appear a bit less blurry now
- Manual loadout changes during clan events now correctly update your stats for other players
- The "End run after round" button in boss fight is no longer shown if you haven't unlocked the Boss slayer upgrade, as the button is useless without it
- Fixed the lifesteal effect getting stuck in your combat view if you left combat view before it animated away
- Fixed gained Defence experience not showing up in the offline progress popup when training Archery or Magic on Mixed (it was still being given out correctly)
- Fixed the "Estimated gold per hour loot" calculation getting messed up against enemies with valuable drop tables (bosses)
- Fixed declining clan invitations not properly clearing them, causing declined invitations to reappear on relog
- Fixed clans being unable to go past the experience required for level 120
- Fixed an issue where if you very quickly hovered over your inventory or equipped items, the latest hover wouldn't register
- The "Events are done for the day" popup will no longer override the event info popup
- Fixed an issue where if you started a fight extremely quickly after creating a group, your combat UI could get broken
- Fixed Witches in Reckoning of the Gods having a small chance of not dropping
