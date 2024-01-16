The archive of the 9th anniversary distribution of the Q series is now available

"Q" was released on January 9, 2015 and celebrates its ninth anniversary this year!
The following is what was announced on the live broadcast.
- official liica channel YouTube monetization conditions achieved
- exhibit at the Taipei Game Show - meet P. Kurita in Taipei
- Q REMASTERED The first Q for everyone will be released at the end of February 2024
- Q REMASTERED We will create a VTuber's Q
Q REMASTERED Soundtrack to be released on Steam in Spring 2024
Q REMASTERED Shin Q Master Certificate Alex Card to be produced
- Q2 HUMANITY Collaboration with Masakazu Katsura scheduled to take place
- Q2 HUMANITY to be updated in February 2024
- Q CRAFT REMASTERED Under development
