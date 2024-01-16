 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Q2 HUMANITY update for 16 January 2024

The archive of the 9th anniversary distribution of the Q series is now available

Share · View all patches · Build 13183934 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.


"Q" was released on January 9, 2015 and celebrates its ninth anniversary this year!

The following is what was announced on the live broadcast.

  1. official liica channel YouTube monetization conditions achieved
  2. exhibit at the Taipei Game Show - meet P. Kurita in Taipei
  3. Q REMASTERED The first Q for everyone will be released at the end of February 2024
  4. Q REMASTERED We will create a VTuber's Q
    Q REMASTERED Soundtrack to be released on Steam in Spring 2024
    Q REMASTERED Shin Q Master Certificate Alex Card to be produced
  5. Q2 HUMANITY Collaboration with Masakazu Katsura scheduled to take place
  6. Q2 HUMANITY to be updated in February 2024
  7. Q CRAFT REMASTERED Under development

Changed depots in test_izumita branch

View more data in app history for build 13183934
Depot 2357951 Depot 2357951
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link