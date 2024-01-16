- Fixed: In SFW mode, zombie girls and bunny girls still show their breasts.
- Fixed: When the MG falls to the ground, the player will pause the game and go back to the base.
When the MG is down, the player will pause the game and return to the base point, and then the next battle will cause the MG to ignore the player's attack hardness.
- Added: keyboard mouse control instructions (mandatory once).
- Fixed: Player transformation animation camera error.
- Fixed: Rabbit's sight icon is not displayed correctly.
- Fixed the bug that MG would get stuck when switching too fast on the level selection screen.
- Update: The attack power of gigantic players is now related to the attack power of normal-sized players.
Mega Hero update for 16 January 2024
2024/01/16 Updated
Patchnotes via Steam Community
