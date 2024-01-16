Hello players! We released the game to you on the 11th, and we've been blown away by your outpouring of support over the past five days. This patch is our little thank you gift to you. We've fixed bugs, brought in some new conductors, and made a few convenience improvements!

New Conductor!

The new conductors are on board! They have swayed public opinion on the train with their own merits.

Choi Soon-Ja

Choi Soon-Ja took control of the train step by step with her surveillance and hard-nosedness.

She has two more train cars than you do, but gets to choose two cards from the drone supply.

Joe mimi

Joe mimi has taken the train by storm, gaining the trust of many, but some passengers are still suspicious of her.

She has 4 cards as options in the drone supply, but needs more happiness.

These are gradually unlocked as you play. Enjoy more colorful play!

Balance Patch

Storms

Storms now follow a little faster.

Synergy

Train Power Adjustments

Academy members have been dominating the power source! We're making some adjustments.

Train Design Room improvements reduced

Level 1 5 →3

Level 2 10 → 6

Level 3 20 → 12

Level 4 60 → 36

Level 5 100 → 54

Increased Synergy Gain Multiplier

3Synergy 200% → 300

5Synergy 500% → 600

Press Adjustments

We've improved the behavior of Press synergies, which was counterintuitive.

When you arrive in a new region (node), you gain happiness based on the number of Press facilities you have → When you arrive in a new region (node), you gain happiness based on the number of Train facilities you have.

facilities you have → When you arrive in a new region (node), you gain happiness based on the number of facilities you have. (2): +10 → +2

(3): +80 → +16

(4): +320 → +128

Trains

Reduced experience requirements in higher level sections.

Level 7 10 → 9

Level 8 12 → 10

Level 9 16 → 12

etc.

UI

Added resolution

Support for windowed mode

Changed settings UI

Fix tutorial UI

Usability

Improved the initial language setting to be more natural based on your computer's settings.

Frustrated by not being able to click on the task bubble? It's now fixed so that you can click on the bubble. (Originally you had to click on the train car, sorry!)

We now support Steam Cloud! Enjoy your unlocked elements wherever you are! (We did our best, but there may be errors due to technical limitations...)

Bugs