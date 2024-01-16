 Skip to content

Wobbly Life update for 16 January 2024

Small Update v0.9.3

Happy New Year Wobblies!

We wish you a wonderful and wobbly new year everyone! We’re so grateful for the incredible year we’ve shared with you, and the love and support we receive from our wobbly community.
Holidays are over, but our team could not be more excited for this new year working on Wobbly Life, and we can’t wait to share more wobbly fun with you…

We’re starting the new year with a small update. Please find below all the details of the improvements that were made.

Updated Content

  • The festive event has been removed

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with the UFO pizza floating in the sky
  • Fixed an issue with observatory glasses not showing after the mission is completed
  • Fixed an issue with the Space Hopper having a strange camera angle
  • Fixed a Pet name issue
  • Fixed the telephone box and vehicle shop car disappearing in some instances

Stay tuned!

