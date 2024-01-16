Small Update v0.9.3

Happy New Year Wobblies!

We wish you a wonderful and wobbly new year everyone! We’re so grateful for the incredible year we’ve shared with you, and the love and support we receive from our wobbly community.

Holidays are over, but our team could not be more excited for this new year working on Wobbly Life, and we can’t wait to share more wobbly fun with you…

We’re starting the new year with a small update. Please find below all the details of the improvements that were made.

The festive event has been removed

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with the UFO pizza floating in the sky

Fixed an issue with observatory glasses not showing after the mission is completed

Fixed an issue with the Space Hopper having a strange camera angle

Fixed a Pet name issue

Fixed the telephone box and vehicle shop car disappearing in some instances

Stay tuned!

