Create your rocking party time with Chef Chen on 24th, January!

Chef Chen is finally here! (Cheers and applause)

The game "Chef Chen," a hunting and cooking collaboration, has undergone multiple updates since its "Early Access" release in 2021. The brand-new version of the game, featuring updated visuals and gameplay, will officially launch on the Steam platform on January 24, 2024!

The price will also be adjusted to the official issue price.

[previewyoutube=JkYvDQOq_e0;full][previewyoutube=JkYvDQOq_e0;rightthumb]Chef Chen - New Game Trailer on YouTube[/previewyoutube][/previewyoutube]

In this latest version of Chef Chen, players and their friends take on the roles of Chef Chen and his companions. They venture into a world filled with monsters, capturing and harvesting ingredients such as wild vegetables. The gameplay involves cooking and baking, requiring players to work together strategically to tackle challenges and complete specific meal tasks. The new version not only enhances the artistic details but also significantly improves the interactive elements during multiplayer sessions, emphasizing a more collaborative gaming experience.

Chef Chen offers a range of levels from easygoing to extremely challenging. Players can achieve mission objectives or take on challenging levels through coordinated pacing, effective division of tasks, focused concentration, and seamless teamwork. This local multiplayer game supports up to four players, creating a fun and engaging party game experience where players can switch between playful banter and intense focus.





Players will explore fantasy settings such as the Mysterious Forest, Amber Cliffs, and Twilight Deep Sea. Within the time limits of each level, players must cook and serve dishes according to demand. Serving in sequence or rapidly has additional score bonuses, while failing to deliver on time results in deductions. Throughout the cooking process, players must personally hunt monsters and gather ingredients, employing good teamwork and efficiency to score high.

Achieving high scores unlocks not only new maps and levels but also new animal characters. Each animal character possesses a unique fighting style, assisting players in adapting to various changes and challenges in the game.

The Nintendo Switch version of Chef Chen is currently undergoing development review and is scheduled for release before Q2 2024. Stay tuned to the official fan page for the latest updates.

Chef Chen is a game perfect for family bonding and friendly multiplayer experiences. With its cute and polished visuals and a joyful gaming atmosphere, it guarantees a delightful time for you, your family, and friends.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1335360

