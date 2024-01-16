Improved performance and new tutorials - Patch Notes v1.0.7

Hey everyone!

We’ve got quite a big update for you today, mainly featuring bug fixes and stuff but also some changes to address some issues that some of you may have had. The key takeaways are we upgrade the project engine version to improve performance, we’ve improved the tutorialisation in a bunch of places (go check out all 3 new tutorial levels!) and we’ve added a bunch of new options to the game to help you customise your experience.

I hope you all like the changes and if you have any questions then head over discord or pop them here on the forums!

This is the full list of changes in detail:

General:

Upgraded the project to Unreal 5.3 so that we can have better performance as our temp fix for the sparkly bug had a noticeable effect in this department. (This is the reason for the big patch size too, sorry!)

Made it so you can spam through the dialogue more easily.

The music no longer restarts when you restart a level.

Improved the mantle so that it will function better in more niche scenarios.

Tutorials:

Added 2 new hell levels to teach slide hopping and back kick.

Added Virtual_00 a new tutorial level to help explain some of the more advanced mechanics in the game.

Added some additional tutorialisation for the grappling hook to 2_02

Leaderboards:

Added in an indicator to the level end screen which shows which leaderboard rank you are currently on.

Added titles to the medals and collectable for a bit of added clarity on what they are. (also added a coloured lapel to the dev medal for consistency)

Fixed an issue so that the correct leaderboard will always display for the level you are on / looking at.

Levels:

Updated 5-04 with some tweaks to make it a bit easier and clearer in areas where people have been getting a bit stuck.

Made Hell_06 collectable easier to get to.

Options:

Added an option to adjust the resolution scale.

Added an option to use a simplified lava material. (This will prevent the lava flashing bug that a few people experienced)

Set camera smoothing off by default for m&k and added an option to enable it for m&k and a second option to enable/disable it for controller.

Added an option to turn off dialogue and stage titles.

Added an option to skip level end screens and to automatically move onto the next level.

Misc:

Made the building guy's voice affected by volume sliders.

Fixed an issue where the achievement for 100%ing the game wouldn’t always unlock. (If you have already 100% completed the game and the achievement hasn't unlocked then completing any level will unlock the achievement for you).