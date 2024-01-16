Update Out Now! V0.6

Tricks
- Whip Front Scoot
- Front Scooter Flip
- Back Scooter Flip
- Bartwist
- Untwist
- Full Whip
- Full Heel
- Canvert
- Tuck No Hander Refined
- Multiple Tail Whips Refined
- Continuous overheads (hold down inputs)
Misc Animations
- New Stopping animation
- Crouch Turning animation
Parks
- Bay Skate/Napier Concrete Skatepark
Parts
- Aztek Europa
- Envy AOSV5 Raymond Warner
General Upgrades
- Upgraded Unity version to support future game features
We expect to do another update with some more tricks & parts within the coming week - until then, enjoy!
