ScooterFlow update for 16 January 2024

Update Out Now! V0.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tricks

  • Whip Front Scoot
  • Front Scooter Flip
  • Back Scooter Flip
  • Bartwist
  • Untwist
  • Full Whip
  • Full Heel
  • Canvert
  • Tuck No Hander Refined
  • Multiple Tail Whips Refined
  • Continuous overheads (hold down inputs)

Misc Animations

  • New Stopping animation
  • Crouch Turning animation

Parks

  • Bay Skate/Napier Concrete Skatepark

Parts

  • Aztek Europa
  • Envy AOSV5 Raymond Warner

General Upgrades

  • Upgraded Unity version to support future game features

We expect to do another update with some more tricks & parts within the coming week - until then, enjoy!

