- Bots now use ultimates
- Replaced barrier walls with particle effects
- Fixed bug where knockouts were rewarding more ultimate than they were supposed to
Wizard Cats Tank Battle Playtest update for 16 January 2024
1.5.32
Patchnotes via Steam Community
