Wizard Cats Tank Battle Playtest update for 16 January 2024

1.5.32

Patchnotes
  • Bots now use ultimates
  • Replaced barrier walls with particle effects
  • Fixed bug where knockouts were rewarding more ultimate than they were supposed to

