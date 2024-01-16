Update 0.9

It has been a long time since the last update, but this is the biggest update for Embark yet.

Rewrite of colonist task system.

This should resolve the remaining issues with colonists not doing what they were supposed to. It should also help with items and buildings getting stuck or broken. The new system also allows me to refine and add new behavior easily. Already I feel it also helps with the pacing of the game as things get done quicker.

Art overhaul close to completion

Hi, my name is Andrew and I have been called in to help with the art direction of Embark. The original 3D art in Embark was a combination of work from freelance artists and assets from the Unity Asset Store. While most of the 3D models looked fine on their own individually, the lack of a cohesive art direction was one of the weak points of the game when it was initially released.

When I began, my focus was on making visible, high-impact changes first. For example, about 95% of the screen space when you begin is taken up by trees, grass and sky. Changing these few 3D models first would create a very strong impression and allow us to quickly and easily figure out the rest of the art style.







In general, the new art direction is purposeful about using bold shapes and colours to make things in the game look more instantly recognizable. The human character models were overhauled in a previous update, and their stylized body proportions were used as a yardstick by which we based the rest of our aesthetic on.

Some workshops have been re-designed so that it is possible to tell what the function of each workshop is at a single glance.

In addition, some new decorative furniture have been added to the game.

Creatures were one of the more incongruent aspects of the original game as they were clearly taken from many different sources. Some of them had to be replaced to make them consistent with the body proportions of the human characters. Others have simply been re-textured to de-emphasize unnecessary detail for a more stylized look.

On the topic of textures, wall and floor textures have also been painted over. The textures were drawn in such a way that - with a little bit of imagination - players can construct elaborate bases with various decorative themes in mind. You can play pretend with the clay texture to make a red carpet, for example.

Other styles of bases you can potentially make include:

Half-timbered cottages

Log cabins

Castles

Hi-Tech supervillain lairs (using mainly metal)

Checkboard flooring (using marble and obsidian)

Progress-wise, art is about 70% done. I am almost done with the buildings and my remaining duties are to finish the item models, check the remaining UI (the direction was set by me while Adam has since been taking over) and update the Steam Store page with new screenshots and promo art. It was quite a major task to get the art in Embark to an acceptable standard so I hope players would enjoy coming back to the game.

New UI

The UI has also been completely redesigned. This is also still a work in progress, but I think it is already a lot better than the old version. Not just the visuals, but the information presented and the way it is presented should be a lot better now.

In addition to the UI, the camera controls have been improved. The camera should now be smarter and easier to control. There are also new overlays to view the temperature, light levels, and ventilation status of rooms. It is also easier to click on multiple objects which overlap each other now.

Other Improvements from task system rewrite

Combat positioning should be smoother.

Colonists can now use ponds to fight fires and be better at it.

General performance improvements, larger colonies should run more smoothly.

Performance improvements for fire/moving water visuals.

Updated to latest Unity version (DLSS support).

Better colonist job selection logic.

More efficient pathfinding for creatures.

Better reporting of colonist tasks and any issues they are having with tasks.

Fixes and improvements to the advanced power generation buildings.

There are also various smaller improvements to various jobs due to the new task system. Thanks especially to boxxykiller and Pepsisaurus for their tireless work reporting bugs with the beta branch. As with any major rewrite there are bound to be some bugs remaining, please upload any save games with issues.